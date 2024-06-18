International fashion giant H&M returns to Charlestown with new store

International fashion brand H&M is returning to Charlestown Square, with a new store opening this week.
The store will open on Thursday, June 20, offering winter fashion for men, women and children. Spanning across 1522 square metres on one level, the store will include self-checkouts and a dedicated play table in the kids' section.
The H&M Charlestown store closed in mid-2023. It first opened in 2016 to significant fanfare and large crowds, with customers lined up from 3am.
To celebrate the re-opening H&M members will get 15 per cent off storewide and there will be a gift for every purchase on opening day.
H&M country sales manager Anna Baldwin said the fashion giant was excited to return to Charlestown Square and offer "a shopping destination where fashion is at the forefront".
"We are committed to providing our customers with a premium shopping environment which is evident in this store opening," Ms Baldwin said.
Hundreds of makers, innovators and educators are set to converge on Lake Macquarie later this year for an Australian-first Fab Lab conference exploring innovation, creativity and technology.
FAN7, the 7th Fab Lab Asia Network Conference, will consist of five events from October 8 to 19, bringing together enthusiasts and professionals in the digital fabrication, STEM and maker communities from across Asia and beyond.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the conference would cement the city's standing as a destination for innovation.
"In so many ways, Lake Macquarie is fast becoming a hub of progressive, forward-thinking ideas and projects," she said. "We know how important it is to embrace these concepts, harness technology and upskill our workforce to help the city thrive into the future."
Council's arts and tourism manager, Jacqui Hemsley, said the program would feature industry leaders and cutting-edge technology with workshops, presentations and breakout sessions, all held at Warners Bay Theatre.
"FAN7 is more than just a conference, it's a celebration of making that brings together the brightest minds in the Fab Lab network and the maker community," she said.
"We're expecting more than 300 people to attend, with many travelling from outside the area and from overseas, so it will be a fantastic boost to our city's visitor economy."
The conference events will include a challenge for teams to create prototype solutions to local issues and the a summit for participants to share ideas.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.