Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

How many posties are attacked by dogs in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie?

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 17 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures from a video compiled after a sharp spike in dog attacks on posties in November 2023. Video by AAP
Pictures from a video compiled after a sharp spike in dog attacks on posties in November 2023. Video by AAP

POSTIES delivering mail and parcels across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie have had run-ins with dogs almost weekly for the past six months.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.