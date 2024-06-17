Bradman's best effort not enough to beat Latrell for a NSW berth

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien says Bradman Best did all he could to reclaim a spot in the NSW side for Origin II before ultimately being overlooked for South Sydney enigma Latrell Mitchell.
Best, who scored two tries on debut in game three last year to help the Blues avoid a clean sweep, was ruled out of contention for the series opener after suffering a hamstring injury on May 18.
He made an emphatic return in Sunday's 26-18 loss to Penrith - scoring a try and carrying the ball 209 metres in attack - but it was not enough to win the nod from NSW coach Michael Maguire for game two, to be played at the MCG on Wednesday week.
Instead Maguire has thrown a lifeline to former international Mitchell, who has not appeared in Origin since 2021, as replacement for suspended centre Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i.
O'Brien said at Sunday's post-match press conference that Best "doesn't have to do any more, surely" to reclaim a berth in the Blues' backline.
"He's mounted a good case, if that's the criteria, to play well, leading in," O'Brien said.
"He was exceptional leading up to the first one, but unfortunately he got injured.
"The next question is he needed to play well tonight, and I think he did."
Best sparked a second-half fightback against the Panthers, firstly by scoring a try from a Jackson Hastings grubber kick, and then with a long-range line break.
"He's out for a couple of weeks and then he comes back and does that ... he looked dangerous every time down our left edge, their right," O'Brien said.
"He looked like he was going to break it open, towards the end of the game, when we were chasing two tries."
Best was happy with his form against the three-time premiers, and to get through the game with no hamstring issues, but said NSW selection was out of his hands.
"I put my best foot forward tonight," he said.
"That's all I can do.
"Whatever comes, comes. It is what it is."
He said he could understand Maguire's interest in Mitchell, who has helped Souths win three straight games after missing four matches through suspension earlier in the year.
"Trell played an unreal game on the weekend, so he's pushing his case," Best said. "He's a big-game player."
The only Knight to be involved in Origin II will be veteran centre Dane Gagai, who has been recalled to a reshuffled Queensland squad as 18th man. Gagai last played Origin in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.