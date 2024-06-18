14 new preschools to be co-located at Hunter primary schools

FOURTEEN new public preschools are set to be built on site at primary schools in the Hunter region.
The 2024-25 NSW budget outlined which schools would be included after the government announced plans to create 100 new co-located preschools across the state.
The 14 new Hunter preschools will be delivered at Booragul, Cessnock, Ellalong, Gillieston, Kearsley, Kurri Kurri, Maryland, Moorland, Nulkaba, Shortland, Taree, Tenambit, Teralba and Weston primary schools.
More than half of the state's 100 new preschools will be built in western Sydney.
Preschools will also be incorporated into new public schools being constructed in NSW, including Huntlee, where a new primary and high school is in the planning phase.
The budget set aside $630,000 to deliver a site at Huntlee. The school is set to welcome students from kindergarten to year 8 at the start of 2028.
Another $5.9 million was allocated to build the new high school at Medowie, which is scheduled to open for term one in 2027.
Total dollar figures or forward estimates for either school were not mentioned in the budget. The government cited "commercial in confidence" as the reason the figures were not included, as tenders are yet to be awarded for the projects.
The $29.9 million upgrade of Irrawang High School and $36 million overhaul of Hunter River High School are scheduled for completion in 2025 after the budget pledged $17.4 million and $25.9 million to the projects respectively.
Just under $46 million will go to Newcastle High School's $107 million expansion in the next financial year.
Almost $35 million has been spent on the project since work began in 2024. It is due to be finished in 2026.
The redevelopment of Gillieston Heights Public School was allocated $2.8 million. The budget papers did not mention a completion date for the project.
