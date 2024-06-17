A few nerves among the women taking on their first trek for Jenny's Place

THERE are a few first-timers among the women preparing to set out on this year's trek to raise funds for Jenny's Place who are new to trekking, and camping.
They are not taking the easy road. The trek is 120km across some rough terrain along the Heysen Flinders trail in South Australia and the pack list includes a -5 degree-rated sleeping bag.
That puts beanies, gloves and thermals in the mix along with boots they have been wearing in for the past nine months they've spent raising funds and getting conditioned.
Donna George, Jenny's Place Community Relations Coordinator who will be leading the trek said there's been a lot of questions about sleeping and toileting arrangements.
The 16 women taking part in this year's 'Hike to Help Jenny's Place' did not know one another to begin with, but during training have already bonded, Ms George said.
"Some have been on treks before, some know about Jenny's Place, some have had family members impacted by family and domestic violence," Ms George said.
"We're pretty bonded, we've had a lot to do with each other already. We are all like-minded people who want to give back.
"We've just got each other out there, no phones or emails, so we will be keeping at the forefront of our minds what we're doing it for, knowing that we are coming back to our safe homes."
The trek, which traverses coastlines and cliff tops, native bushland, steep canyons and salt pans, starts on June 25 and so far the women have raised $112,000 of their $120,000 target.
"In addition to sourcing sponsorship from local businesses, our trekkers have hosted trivia nights and hypnotist events, high teas and private movie screenings; you name it, they've done it and all with one goal in mind, to raise as much money as possible to support victims of domestic abuse."
All monies raised go to Jenny's Place Domestic Violence Resource Centre, a critical prevention and early intervention program which relies entirely on community donations and supports close to 500 women experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, domestic and family violence each year.
Jenny's Place CEO, Dawn Walker, said she was astounded by the dedication of the trekkers and the generosity of trek sponsors and community donors.
"I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to each of the 16 extraordinary women that have committed to this trek," she said.
"They have made such a generous gift to Jenny's Place and the women and children we support - not only by giving their time and energy to the fundraising effort but also by leaving their own families and personal lives behind for nine days on the Heysen Flinders trail.
"I am also immensely grateful to all the local businesses that sponsored our trekkers and to everyone that donated to one or many of our trek fundraising events."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.