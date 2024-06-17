First look: Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrade plans revealed

New concept images of the Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion have been unveiled as part of a concept plan for the next stage of the site's upgrade.
The concept plan incorporates the pavilion buildings including the Art Deco faade, the upper promenade and the area around the Canoe Pool.
The second stage is set to include an expanded kiosk, new community spaces, upgraded inclusive changerooms, new shade structures and seating overlooking the Canoe Pool and additional seating on the upper promenade. Pedestrian access from Shortland Esplanade to the front of the building will also be upgraded.
City of Newcastle is inviting the public to comment on the plans, which follows the completion of the first stage of works including the pool and lower promenade in 2023.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the council was committed to the "once-in-a-generation" opportunity to restore the century-old baths.
"The upgraded pool and promenade have been overwhelmingly embraced by the community since being reopened last summer," she said.
"I'm thrilled to now share designs for the final stage of the project, which celebrate the unique character of the Newcastle Ocean Baths while ensuring the building and surrounds get a much needed upgrade to ensure they can live on for another 100 years."
Principal design consultant Tonkin Zulaikha Greer prepared the concept plan, which was informed by community feedback and heritage expertise, with input from environment, engineering and architecture professionals.
Newcastle council's executive manager project management office Robert Dudgeon said community engagement would be ongoing.
"The intention is to deliver a facility that welcomes all visitors in an accessible and inclusive way, is sensitive to the site's heritage, and resilient to coastal inundation and predicted sea level rise," Mr Dudgeon said.
"The concept has been designed and informed by community feedback, combined with best practice, and has culminated in a collaborative outcome that ensures the character and usage of the Newcastle Ocean Baths is enhanced."
The plans will be shared with the Newcastle Ocean Baths Community Reference Group on June 17, which is the final step before the development of the detailed design.
City of Newcastle said it was also working with Heritage NSW as it assesses the historic site for potential inclusion on the State Heritage Register.
User group Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths nominated the site to be state heritage-listed in 2023. That came after the council voted against a push by Independent councillor John Church and Greens councillor John Mackenzie to heritage-list the site and delay contracts for the stage two restoration until it was heritage-listed.
The council said at the time a determination of any application was "likely to involve considerable time" and could place "the pavilion and especially its faade, at significant risk of critical deterioration".
"We remain committed to respecting and celebrating the cultural heritage of this much-loved facility and are working with Heritage NSW throughout this nomination process," Mr Dudgeon said.
Community members can provide feedback on the stage two concept plans until August 5.
Information sessions will also be held throughout the public exhibition period, which will focus on coastal projects being delivered by City of Newcastle.
"We know the community loves Newcastle's coastline, and given the range of projects and strategies we are delivering along the city's coastline we're taking the opportunity to open up the conversation with all members of the community," Cr Nelmes said.
Visit City of Newcastle's We Love Our Coast Have Your Say page for more details.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.