Kmart Green Hills locked down, police called in to investigate

Kmart at Stockland Green Hills went into lockdown on Monday with police officers called to the site.
Newcastle Herald understands the store was locked down about 1pm Monday, June 17 but has since reopened to the public.
The rest of Stockland Green Hills shopping centre remained open and was operating as normal during the incident.
Stockland Green Hills Centre Management said they had not yet been told what was going on and were yet to release details on the incident. Staff at nearby Harry Hartog book store confirmed the Kmart store had been closed for a period of time.
According to public accounts of the incident a threat was made against the store and Kmart workers acted swiftly to lock the front doors and take all staff and customers out the back of the building.
"About 12.50pmofficers from Port Stephens- Hunter Police District responded to reports of an incident at a business on Molly Morgan Drive, East Maitland," a NSW Police statement said.
"No persons were injured and an investigation into the matter has commenced."
No further details have been released at this time.
Do you know more? Email news@newcastleherald.com.au
