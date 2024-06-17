Treasurer says Hunter deserves more

It was a hit when it re-opened in December, and now new concept images of the Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion have been unveiled as part of a plan for the next stage of the site's upgrade. Sage Swinton reports the concept plan incorporates the pavilion buildings including the Art Deco facade, the upper promenade and the area around the Canoe Pool. Pedestrian access from Shortland Esplanade to the front of the building will also be upgraded.

