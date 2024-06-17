Treasurer says Hunter deserves more

I hope Tuesday is treating you right. Here's what's making news.
It was a hit when it re-opened in December, and now new concept images of the Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion have been unveiled as part of a plan for the next stage of the site's upgrade. Sage Swinton reports the concept plan incorporates the pavilion buildings including the Art Deco facade, the upper promenade and the area around the Canoe Pool. Pedestrian access from Shortland Esplanade to the front of the building will also be upgraded.
The state budget arrives today, and NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey says the Hunter deserves more government investment, even though big coal royalties generated in the region "belong to everyone" in the state. Michael Parris reports Mr Mookhey has promised fiscal restraint in his second state budget due to what he labels a $12 billion "rip-off" in Commonwealth GST contributions to NSW over the next four years.
In sport, Knights coach Adam O'Brien says Bradman Best did all he could to reclaim a spot in the NSW side for Origin II before ultimately being overlooked for South Sydney enigma Latrell Mitchell. Robert Dillon reports Best, who scored two tries on debut in game three last year to help the Blues avoid a clean sweep, was ruled out of contention for the series opener after suffering a hamstring injury on May 18.
