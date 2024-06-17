'Looking at all options': push for speed limit in bay as jet ski use surges

MARITIME authorities are looking at options to help regulate jet ski use at Nelson Bay amid calls for a speed limit to be imposed.
Veteran skipper and Imagine Cruises' director Frank Future said he had seen more of the high-speed vessels hitting the water every summer for the past five years.
Aside from some beach and marine park areas, small boats and personal watercraft (PWC) such as jet skis don't have to stick to a speed limit in the busy bay.
Mr Future told the Newcastle Herald he was concerned for the safety of water users.
He said he was ramping up his push during winter for a bay-wide speed limit for all vessels in the hope change would happen before the next summer holiday rush.
"We've noticed, particularly over the past five years, an increase in jet skis coming into the port," he said.
"I don't want to necessarily stop them, but we need to control their speed ... the sensible approach would be to determine a safe operational speed.
"It's only a matter of time before we find somebody seriously injured from speed."
Mr Future, who has been operating dolphin and whale-watching tours in Nelson Bay for almost 30 years, said he also feared for the safety of surfacing animals.
The Herald has reported that, during the summer, multiple turtles had been struck by watercraft at Port Stephens and Lake Macquarie, and that jet skis were disrupting dolphins in the bay, causing them to change their habits.
Mr Future said jet skis could be driven at high speeds, often erratically, didn't make much noise underwater, and that the spray could make it hard for the rider to spot marine life.
"Dolphins and turtles don't have a voice, if we don't stand up for them, and they are responsible for a massive industry here," he said.
"We need to look after the animals that are at the centre of much of our tourism, so we need to make sure everyone is acting reasonably and sensibly."
Mr Future said he had the support of colleagues and other community representatives, who had approached authorities including Roads and Maritime Services (RMS) about their concerns.
"What I would like to see is a speed limit for all people on the waters of Port Stephens, and that's 20 knots, that's what I propose," he said.
"I'm going to be pushing it now ... I'm going to start to make some noise."
The Herald has previously reported that NSW Maritime fines dished out to jet ski riders on Hunter waterways almost tripled in three years. The number of licensed jet ski riders in NSW has almost doubled - soaring by 45 per cent - in five years.
It's understood current statistics are being reviewed to help agencies form options for the Nelson Bay area when it comes to jet ski and watercraft safety and management.
"NSW Maritime is aware of the calls for a speed limit at Nelson Bay and we have been in contact with community members and other government agencies to discuss the issues raised," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said on Monday.
"NSW Maritime is looking at all options to assist with regulating PWC use within Port Stephens and we will review our strategy options with the NSW Police Marine Area Command."
Jet skies and other PWC must stay at least 300 metres away. Distance rules also apply to dolphins and dugongs.
Do you know more? Email afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.