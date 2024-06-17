Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Pickin brothers share Wyong Open as sibling rivalry revs up

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated June 17 2024 - 6:15pm, first published 6:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlestown professional Jye Pickin. Picture Golf NSW
Charlestown professional Jye Pickin. Picture Golf NSW

CHARLESTOWN brothers Jye and Bryce Pickin were joint-winners of the Wyong PGA Open tournament on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.