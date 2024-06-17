Pickin brothers share Wyong Open as sibling rivalry revs up

CHARLESTOWN brothers Jye and Bryce Pickin were joint-winners of the Wyong PGA Open tournament on Monday.
Jye, 22, is in his first year on the Australasian Tour.
Bryce, 24, is a trainee professional at Newcastle Golf Club.
Playing in the same group, they both shot two-under 69 to beat other trainees and rookie professionals.
"It was pretty cool to tie," said Jye. "He was a couple up and I managed to birdie 16 and 17 to get back square. It was the first PGA Open tournament I have played in. We have never won anything together before. It has been a couple of years since we have played in the same event."
That could be about to change.
"Bryce has been playing really well and, through the trainee scoring average, he gets a category into some PGA Tour events and pro-ams," Jye said. "We might be able to play a few events together, maybe even the Papua New Guinea Open."
Jye returned on Thursday from Queensland, where he competed in six pro-ams. His best result was tied for seventh at the Pioneer Valley Pro-am west of Mackay.
"Looking back, I played pretty solid and learnt a lot," Jye said. "I would get off to a really good start in events and then start thinking about it too much and find a couple of bogeys. I learnt how cutthroat it can be."
Jye will return to Queensland next month for the $60,000 Rockhampton Pro-am (July 10-12) and $60,000 Redcliffe Open (July 18-19).
** Charlestown professional Blake Windred is rebuilding his confidence after a difficult 18 months hampered by a back injury.
Windred finished tied for 23rd at five under in the European Challenge Tour event in the Czech Repubic on Sunday - his best result on the second-tier tour in more than a year.
Next is a Challenge Tour event in France starting Thursday.
"I'm proud of the golf that I'm putting up, let's keep building," Windred posted on Facebook.
