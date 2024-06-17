Coach Adam O'Brien says David Armstrong is still in his plans

HIS future with the Newcastle Knights beyond the end of this season appears unclear, but for the time being at least, David Armstrong remains in the plans of coach Adam O'Brien.
Armstrong burst onto the NRL scene in April, helping Newcastle win four consecutive games in the absence of injured skipper Kalyn Ponga, and scoring five tries in the process, including a hat-trick in a 28-24 win against Gold Coast.
But he experienced a reality check in Newcastle's round-13 loss to Canterbury, and was given a week off to rest a quadriceps injury, allowing Cessnock product Fletcher Sharpe to make an impressive debut against Melbourne.
Sharpe has now played in back-to-back losses to the Storm and Penrith, scoring a try in each game, while Armstrong was named on the wing in reserve grade on Sunday, scoring two tries - including a 90-metre runaway effort - in Newcastle's 44-22 win against Penrith in NSW Cup.
While it would seem Sharpe has superseded Armstrong in the pecking order, O'Brien believes that the latter can make a successful transition from fullback to flanker.
"I played him on the wing in NSW Cup, because it's been a while since he played on the wing," O'Brien said.
"So I'm not trying to road-block him at all.
"The other fella [Sharpe] has come in and played really well.
At this stage he's a Knight.- ADAM O'BRIEN
"Davey's got a couple of positions he could probably play there, so I'd rather have that problem than not."
The situation was further complicated last week when reports surfaced that Armstrong's manager had approached the Knights to seek a release, after Super League club Leigh Leopards expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old for the next three seasons.
It is understood negotiations will be held this week, but Newcastle officials have not given up hope of retaining Armstrong. They believe that while he has not actually signed a new contact with the Knights, his agent did agree to terms via email.
"At this stage he's a Knight," O'Brien said.
"I don't look too far down the track."
After the bye this week, Newcastle will need to negotiate games against Parramatta (home), Canberra (away) and Manly (away) before they hope Ponga is cleared to resume in the round-20 clash with Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium.
Newcastle's skipper has been sidelined for seven games, since rupturing a foot ligament playing against Canterbury on April 21, an injury that required surgery,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.