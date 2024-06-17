Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Cubitt's Granny Flats liquidated but projects likely to be completed

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 17 2024 - 6:20pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An incomplete granny flat at Wallsend. Picture by Simone De Peak
An incomplete granny flat at Wallsend. Picture by Simone De Peak

Creditors of Cubitt's Granny Flats and Home Extensions have voted to liquidate the company after no binding purchase proposals were received.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.