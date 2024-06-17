Police investigation after man found with 'abdominal injury'

POLICE were searching for an assailant on Monday after a man was found with an "abdominal injury" on a quiet Port Stephens street.
Emergency services were called to Koala Close, a culdesac at Medowie, at about 2.30pm on June 17 after reports of an assault.
At the scene, emergency service workers discovered a 65-year-old man suffering from an abdominal injury, a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and was then taken to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
Police officers from the Port Stephens Hunter command launched an investigation into the assault.
Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via the online portal.
Members of the public reported witnessing multiple police cars and the PolAir helicopter in the Medowie area. It's understood a police search was being carried out after the alleged assault.
