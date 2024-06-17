Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police investigation after man found with 'abdominal injury'

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated June 17 2024 - 6:18pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police at the scene at Medowie on June 17. Picture by Scott Campbell
Police at the scene at Medowie on June 17. Picture by Scott Campbell

POLICE were searching for an assailant on Monday after a man was found with an "abdominal injury" on a quiet Port Stephens street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.