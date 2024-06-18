NSW budget 2024: What's in it for the Hunter

The NSW budget has delivered little in the way of new funding to support rapid housing growth in the Hunter.
Treasurer Daniel Mookhey delivered his second budget on Tuesday, complaining that the latest Commonwealth distribution of GST funds had ripped $11.9 billion out of NSW over the next four years and doomed the state to nine years of deficits.
Mr Mookhey announced the state would spend an extra $4 billion to build 8400 new and replacement social housing dwellings over the next four years, though the government has not yet decided how many of those will be built in the Hunter.
The government says the funding will increase the pool of social housing by 6200 dwellings, half of which will be allocated to women and children escaping domestic violence.
The government announced last week that it would spend $110 million on road upgrades to clear the path for huge wind turbines to travel via truck through the Hunter from Newcastle port to clean energy zones near Dubbo and Armidale.
The funding, plus an $18 million federal contribution, will also help establish a logistic hub at Newcastle port for storing and loading large wind farm components.
The budget reserves $137.5 million in the Restart NSW fund for upgrading Nelson Bay Road, though no money has been allocated to the project in the four years of forward estimates.
The Albanese government announced $137.5 million for the road project in the May federal budget.
Mr Mookhey's budget offers $630,000 funding to secure a site for a new high school at fast-growing Huntlee with the promise of a January 2028 opening date.
The government is targeting a January 2027 opening date for a new high school at Medowie, a project which has been allocated $5.8 million in the 2024-25 financial year.
The budget papers show the Hunter's population rose from 775,006 in 2021 to 798,963 in 2023, an increase of 23,957, the equivalent of about two towns the size of Raymond Terrace.
The Illawarra population grew 9064 in the same period.
Mr Mookhey told the Newcastle Herald last week that the Hunter deserved more funding than it had received under the previous Coalition government and Labor was committed to supporting the region.
The budget appears to provide little in the way of new road and transport funding to support the Hunter's population growth nor the rapid acceleration in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Cessnock supply required by the government's new five-year housing targets.
Key Hunter projects did not receive money in this budget, including the Hunter Park development, Newcastle light rail extensions, a long-term solution to dredging Swansea channel, a TAFE manufacturing centre of excellence and the Lower Hunter freight rail bypass.
The government and Newcastle council published a planning strategy for Hunter Park and surrounding suburbs last month after seven years of little progress under the previous government.
The "place strategy" is on public exhibition, and the government says it will publish separate rezoning applications for four high-density, high-priority housing sites inside the strategy area in the next few months.
The strategy estimates the project will require $3 billion over 30 years for infrastructure such as a new indoor arena, swim centre, flood works, parks, light rail and road upgrades.
The budget shows Hunter Water will return an estimated $374 million in dividends to the NSW government between 2023-24 and 2027-28, but the government has allocated no money towards minimising the risk of flooding in the Wallsend business district.
City of Newcastle has spent $20 million on flood mitigation works in the suburb but has been pushing the government to provide another $40 million to complete the work.
Water Minister Rose Jackson said in March that the government was "working through the options" for reducing the flood risk but did not commit to addressing the issue.
The government has not reinstated the Newcastle Mines Grouting Fund, which was scrapped last year despite being seen as an important guarantee against the unknown cost of filling old mining voids under apartment and office building developments.
The one-kilometre Mandalong Road upgrade, which had a cost estimate of $76 million when it was announced in 2022, has received $2.6 million to date and is projected to receive only $1.8 million in 2024-25.
Lake Macquarie City Council said in a pre-budget submission that more than $1.2 billion in private investment, including 4500 homes, "relies on this straightforward upgrade proceeding without unnecessary delay".
The budget continues funding for the $2.2 billion joint state and federal M1 Motorway extension to Raymond terrace, allocating $395 million in 2024-25.
The Singleton bypass has been allocated $191 million in 2024-25, but the $700 million Muswellbrook bypass, another joint state and federal project, will receive only $11.7 million and has no projected completion date.
The Herald reported last year that the federal government paused the bypass after reviewing projects in the national infrastructure pipeline.
The budget assigns $7.7 million for a new fire station at Charlestown with a completion date of 2028 and continues funding for new stations at Dungog, Cessnock and Singleton.
Stage three of the Muswellbrook Hospital development will receive another $15.5 million in the next financial year, and the government has committed another $26 million to the Cessnock Hospital redevelopment, on top of the previous government's allocation of $110 million in 2021.
The budget includes a commitment to buy land to protect the Butterfly Cave Aboriginal place in the Hunter.
The government increased coal royalty rates in the 2023-24 budget, adding $2.4 billion to the budget bottom line over the three years to 2026-27.
The budget estimates NSW's mining industry will generate more than $13 billion in royalties for the state's coffers over the next four years.
The Muswellbrook and Singleton council areas generate more than half the state's royalties.
