Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kidnapping: man forced into car, taken to unknown location and assaulted

Updated June 18 2024 - 12:03pm, first published 9:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

INVESTIGATORS have released CCTV footage as part of an investigation into a kidnapping at Rutherford. The man was allegedly forced into a car and taken to a secret location where he was assaulted so badly he suffered facial injuries.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.