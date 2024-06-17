Kidnapping: man forced into car, taken to unknown location and assaulted

INVESTIGATORS have released CCTV footage as part of an investigation into a kidnapping at Rutherford. The man was allegedly forced into a car and taken to a secret location where he was assaulted so badly he suffered facial injuries.
On Wednesday February 28, Hunter Valley police found a 38-year-old man in Greta. He was suffering from facial injuries and needed medical assistance.
He was treated by paramedics before being taken to Maitland Hospital and has since been released.
Initial inquiries led police to believe the man was forced into a black Holden sedan in the early hours of Tuesday February 27 in the Maitland area and was taken to an unknown location where he was assaulted.
Police believe the man may have also been forced into a second black Holden sedan in the East Maitland area later that same day.
The case was transferred to officers attached to Port Stephens-Hunter Police District, who established Strike Force Halule.
As investigations continue, police have released CCTV footage of the two vehicles and the three men who may be able to assist with the investigation.
The first man is depicted in the footage as being of Caucasian appearance, 170-175cm tall, of solid build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a white t-shirt, white shoes, black shorts and a light-coloured baseball cap.
The second man depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm-180cm tall, of medium build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a black jumper with white stripes, black pants, black shoes and a black baseball cap.
The third man depicted as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm-180cm tall, of large build, and aged in his 30s. He is seen wearing a navy-coloured t-shirt, light-coloured shorts, black shoes and a baseball cap.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Port Stephens-Hunter police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
