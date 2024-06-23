Mr Treasurer, please help us keep on growing here in the Hunter

MUCH has been said about the number of hostages (251) taken in the Israeli Palestinian war. Not much has been said about the number of Palestinian prisoners (3291) held by Israel at the start of the war. This number included 80 women and 200 children. Hundreds more have been taken since the war began. Children 12 years and over are regularly arrested. All this with no arrest warrant required. No extradition required. Just grabbed by the IDF at will. Then held without trial. All in the name of defence.