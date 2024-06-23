Mr Treasurer, please help us keep on growing here in the Hunter

NSW Treasurer Daniel Mookhey, in recognising the great state wealth that the Hunter region produces, says we deserve a greater share (Newcastle Herald, 18/6).
The Hunter Botanical Gardens at Heatherbrae is a moot case in point. Farming, mining and urban development have had dramatic effects on the ecology of our region, and the gardens play an important role in conserving our plant heritage, including growing rare plants for the state government's Save Our Species program.
The garden also has a major role in community education about plants and gardening, and are an important recreational and tourism venue for the region. It receives no annual government funding and yet the Botanic Gardens in Sydney receive over $60 million per year.
Run by volunteers for the past 36 years, the HRBG annually attracts some 30,000 visitors and does huge public good in showcasing plant diversity and facilitating local conservation in the face of climate change.
I BELIEVE future state budgets will need to allocate taxpayer funds for paying the private operator of Port Botany and Port Kembla between $600 million and $4.3 billion.
The previous government made a deal with NSW Ports Pty Ltd in 2013 to compensate it against any competing container terminal at the Port of Newcastle.
This agreement was exposed by the Newcastle Herald on July 29 2016.
NSW Premier Chris Minns informed parliament in March about the agreement's estimated cost. He confirmed that the agreement was falsely denied and made in secret.
The Minns government claims that Parliament intended to authorise the agreement under legislation.
However, Parliament cannot make a law that authorises any falsely-denied agreement made in secret. I think the Premier is obliged to withdraw his government's claim.
WE have a real problem in sight that is not seen by most; on one hand the difficulty of getting a housing loan and the high prices of housing ("Debt-free borrowers struggling for loans", Herald 18/6).
The statement that "singles earning an annual income of $100,000, with no debts or dependants, are struggling to borrow $500,000 ..." is an important one revealing a problem we have.
Governments interfere with the housing loans by various means, and every time they have done so the price of housing has increased. The winners are the financial institutions.
The regulations associated with development applications and various other steps needed to either build a new home or repair one with significant damage push up costs of construction.
The whole building trade needs a huge overhaul as prices for work to be done are so variable it defies belief. Honesty and only essential charges in the whole process would be more helpful, and constructing much more housing would begin to see the situation improve.
I have a damaged building and I wanted power to be restored to an area for repairs. I got quotes from electricians of $5500, $2500, $550. One chap just completed the job while quoting and I was charged $331.
All were given the same details of what needed to be done, and essentially the disconnection of circuits that were damaged was all that needed to be done and then tested.
This alone I believe illustrates a serious problem.
WARREN Dean's spirited defence of former Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews ("Tribalism an unwelcome arrival", Letters, 15/6), mentions none of Mr Andrews's significant achievements, like presiding over one of the world's longest lockdowns, together with a botched hotel quarantine program causing more than 800 deaths, and multiplying Victoria's gross debt in less than a decade.
Still, Mr Dean is right about tribalism and taking sides. Albo said Mr Andrews was very successful for Victoria, and former Labor senator Stephen Conroy told critics of the Andrews award to "suck it up".
THE first State of Origin game was a bit of a fizzer, it must be said, and the send off of Joseph Sua'ali'i spoilt the whole game. A 20-minute sin bin penalty (as in rugby union) would have been a better result for the paying viewers.
I'm not saying it would have changed the result of the game, but personally I think it needs to be looked at.
Game II is looking much better and I'm really happy with the NSW team, although I would have liked to see Matt Burton on the bench. I'd hate to be trying to catch his bombs under pressure. Go the Blues.
Congratulations to the Newcastle council on the direction of development with the Newcastle baths. Bravo!
FRED McInerney ("Don't blame inflation on Labour", Letters, 18/6), most developed nations went through an inflationary period after COVID. We are one of the few still unable to get it under control. I am working longer hours than I was pre-Albo, and even after cutting out luxuries I've still got less to show for my toil.
MUCH has been said about the number of hostages (251) taken in the Israeli Palestinian war. Not much has been said about the number of Palestinian prisoners (3291) held by Israel at the start of the war. This number included 80 women and 200 children. Hundreds more have been taken since the war began. Children 12 years and over are regularly arrested. All this with no arrest warrant required. No extradition required. Just grabbed by the IDF at will. Then held without trial. All in the name of defence.
I WANT to nominate Owen Keegan for the most selfish letter so far this year ("Power shifting way too fast", Letters, 19/6), and that's against some stiff competition from the usual members of the far-right on this page.
Good on you Owen Keegan ("Power shifting way too fast", Letters, 19/6). I agree 100 percent.
