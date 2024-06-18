Newcastle Herald
sport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Maitland close to securing new boss as NPL finals hopes take hit

By Craig Kerry
June 19 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland's Charlie Cox in action on Saturday against Olympic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Maitland's Charlie Cox in action on Saturday against Olympic. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Maitland's search for an NPL men's head coach, and a football director, for 2025 appears to be coming to an end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.