Maitland close to securing new boss as NPL finals hopes take hit

Maitland's search for an NPL men's head coach, and a football director, for 2025 appears to be coming to an end.
The Magpies told Michael Bolch on June 7 he would not be retained as coach next year after seven seasons at the helm, taking in two premierships and three grand final appearances.
The Newcastle Herald understands Maitland hoped to secure a person to do the head coach and football director jobs, a dual role Bolch was not willing to take on.
It's believed Maitland approached Adam Hughes, who does a similar dual role at Valentine, without initial success.
The Herald was told Graham Law, Josh Maguire, Nick Webb, Lee Sterrey, Paul Gomez and Maitland women's coach Keelan Hamilton were then among those linked to the positions.
An announcement is expected this week, and Hughes was the hot tip.
** Maitland, meanwhile, face an in-form Edgeworth on Wednesday night (6pm) at Jack McLaughlan Oval with their top-five prospects dwindling.
The Magpies lost 2-1 to Olympic on Saturday at Cooks Square Park, dropping to ninth on 15 points from 13 games - seven points off fifth spot - after Cooks Hill's win over Charlestown.
Defender Zach Thomas took a heavy fall against Olympic and could be sidelined.
The Eagles, on a seven-game winning streak in the league, sit fourth on 23 points from 12 games and were washed out against Broadmeadow on Saturday.
Andrew Pawiak is out injured, while Aaron Oppedisano is in doubt after hurting his calf in training over the weekend.
** Edgeworth supporters will have one eye on the Australia Cup draw late in the match against Maitland.
The Eagles and Lambton Jaffas have qualified for the round of 32 draw, which will be held from 7pm on Wednesday night on 10 Play, Australia Cup Facebook and Football Australia YouTube.
** Valentine were lucky to finally play again - and finish the game - when they beat Lake Macquarie 2-0 on Saturday night.
Phoenix, who had not played in three weeks, were set for a washout before Lakes moved their 4pm home game next door to the synthetic surface at 7.15pm.
Valentine led 2-0 at half-time via a Nicholas Martinelli brace but the match was in doubt at the break when the lights went out. Fortunately, the game could be moved to the adjacent field where the lights were working.
** Scans have cleared Lambton Jaffas star Nikolai Topor-Stanley of fractures but he still faces a lengthy stint on the sidelines with an ankle injury.
The A-League veteran was taken down in a heavy, ball-first challenge by Angelo Calfo late in Jaffas's 2-1 away win over Weston on Sunday.
