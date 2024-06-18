Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Highs and lows in Hunter forecast as cold snap belts the east coast

Matt Carr
By Matt Carr
Updated June 18 2024 - 3:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BIG seas have battered Newcastle's beaches for a few days, but it's a wave of cold nights and minimum temperatures that has really broken the news that winter is here in earnest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Carr

Matt Carr

Newcastle Herald deputy editor

Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.