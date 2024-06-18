The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses headline vineyard show

The Teskey Brothers are headlining an eclectic blend of country and blues artists at A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen Estate on January 18, 2025.
The six A Day on the Green shows are the only Australian shows on the Teskey Brothers global tour.
"After many months on tour overseas we are excited to be bringing the show home for this very special A Day On The Green run in January," Josh Teskey said.
For their first headline A Day On The Green tour, The Teskey Brothers are bringing along US indie rockers Band Of Horses; American country roots artist Sierra Ferrell, country music disruptor Irish singer-songwriter CMAT and Australian singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Needs Braces.
The Teskey Brothers have performed at Glastonbury, Austin City Limits, Bluesfest, Bonnaroo and Fuji Rock, as well as performing with Bruce Springsteen.
The band is currently on tour in North America with major shows in Europe from July onwards. In 2025 the band will again tour North America, UK and Europe, as well as playing some huge festivals.
The Teskey Brothers played their first headline show in Newcastle in March this year.
Their latest album, The Winding Way, debuted at number one on the ARIA album chart and won the ARIA Award for Best Blues and Roots album and Best Record at this year's Rolling Stone Australia Awards. In January this year, they released a digital version of their five-song EP, The Circle Sessions.
The songwriting partnership of Sam and Josh Teskey was recently recognised with The Teskey Brothers winning the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at last month's APRA Music Awards.
Band Of Horses last toured Australia in 2016. With hits like The Funeral, Laredo and No One's Gonna Love You - and three ARIA Top 30 albums - the band has garnered a loyal following in Australia since first touring here in 2006. The band released their sixth studio album in 2022, Things Are Great, and in 2024 released Acoustic At The Ryman Vol.2 - the follow up to 2014's Volume 1.
Sierra Ferrell's last visit to Australia was 2022 where she sold out shows around the country. She is currently on tour in the US with country superstar Zach Bryan. Her latest album Trail Of Flowers shows was hailed by Rolling Stone as "one of country and roots music's most fascinating and fast-rising artists".
CMAT is a charismatic Irish singer-songwriter Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson. This rising star's unique blend of indie-pop and country has propelled her to prominence since her 2022 debut, If My Wife New I'd Be Dead, which won the Choice Music Award for Irish Album of the Year.
Charlie Needs Braces is Melbourne singer and multi-instrumentalist Charlie Woods' solo project, featuring live looping and original compositions.
The Day on the Green tour dates are:
# Wednesday, January 8, Burswood Park, Perth, WA;
# Friday , January 10, Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley, SA;
# Saturday, January 11, Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC;
# Sunday, January 12, Centennial Vineyards, Bowral, NSW;
# Saturday, January 18, Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley, NSW;
# Sunday, January 19, Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton, QLD
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.