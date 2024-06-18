Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses headline vineyard show

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 19 2024 - 6:59am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Teskey Brothers at the Civic Theatre in March this year. Picture by Paul Dear
The Teskey Brothers at the Civic Theatre in March this year. Picture by Paul Dear

The Teskey Brothers are headlining an eclectic blend of country and blues artists at A Day On The Green at Bimbadgen Estate on January 18, 2025.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jim Kellar

Jim Kellar

Weekender Editor

Jim Kellar writes about culture, art, food, drinks and music. He's been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.