The Teskey Brothers and Band of Horses headline vineyard show

Band Of Horses last toured Australia in 2016. With hits like The Funeral, Laredo and No One's Gonna Love You - and three ARIA Top 30 albums - the band has garnered a loyal following in Australia since first touring here in 2006. The band released their sixth studio album in 2022, Things Are Great, and in 2024 released Acoustic At The Ryman Vol.2 - the follow up to 2014's Volume 1.