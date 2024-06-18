Home-grown Jets keeper ready to make step up

NOAH James was 19 when the goalkeeper made his A-League debut for the Newcastle Jets.
It couldn't have gone any better. A clean sheet in a 3-0 win for his hometown club over Wellington in the final round of 2019-20 season.
Since then, James has been loaned out three times. The A-League, seemingly, out of reach.
"It has been a bit of journey," James said. "There has been some absolutely frustrating times, but hopefully it will all be worth it in the end."
James spent a season riding the pine at Western Sydney Wanderers.
Another in Victoria with the Dandenong Thunder.
For the past four months, James has commuted to play for Sydney Olympic.
On Tuesday, his persistence was rewarded with a two-year contract extension with the Jets. He will start the season as the No.2 behind Ryan Scott, following the release of Michael Weir.
"I have had to bide my time," said James, who started training with the Jets A-League squad when he was 15.
"I'm 23 now. I do feel like I am ready to push Scotty. And if my chance comes, take it."
Just like he did in 2020.
"It has been a long time between drinks," James said. "It was in the COVID season and I came in for Lewis Italiano. We beat Wellington 3-0 and I did all right.
"I definitely feel better prepared now. I needed a bit of exposure to find out what men's football is all about. I have had that over the past couple of years.
"Playing senior football teaches you a lot of things. You have to mature pretty quickly. I feel like I had to grow up. I'm ready."
James has started all 20 games for Sydney Olympic, notching five clean sheets.
His performances for Olympic, who sit mid-table on 26 points with 10 games remaining, convinced Jets coach Rob Stanton that the former Australian under-19s gloveman was ready to step up.
"I have gone down and watched Noah play a few times," Stanton said. '[Assistant coach] Damir has watched him. [Goalkeeper coach] Chris Bowling gets video each week and writes a report for Noah with things to work on. He has a lot of eyes on him.
"He has done very well. We wanted him to play 30-odd games in a strong men's competition. That is what he has done.
"We wanted to underpin him with some exposure at a high level. The games have given him the confidence and belief that he can push Ryan.
"That will improve Ryan. It was a plan we had with the goalkeeping department to continually develop not only our No.1 and No.2 keepers but No.3 and and No.4. Create a pathway. That means bringing guys in and loaning them out to give them exposure."
James, who will play out the season with Olympic, said it was "good" to have the faith of the coach.
"I have worked with Bowlo since the academy," James said. "We have a really good relationship. Since Rob has come in, he has shown a lot of faith in me.
"He told me that I had the talent and that he believed in my ability, but it was up to me to show that I was ready for the opportunity.
"Hopefully, I can repay his faith in the next couple of years.
"All I need is a chance. Then it is up to me to take it."
