Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Budget includes Newcastle in regional bulk-billing scheme threshold

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 18 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

Newcastle has been included in a lower threshold of eligibility for a bulk-billing scheme aimed at improving the cost to visit the GP.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Health

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.