Cooks Hill find focus for NPL win after another rough decision

Coach Chris Zoricich was proud of the response from his Cooks Hill side on Sunday, after another controversial call against them.
Cooks Hill beat third-placed Charlestown 4-1 away in round 15 for their biggest win this season, taking them to eighth on 15 points. It came four days after Cooks Hill lost 2-1 to 10th-placed New Lambton at home in a catch-up game where they went behind 1-0 in the 56th minute to a questionable decision.
Josh Piddington scored off a corner but keeper Sam Esquilant looked to have kept it out despite initially fumbling the ball on the goalline. Cooks Hill equalised before a Riley Taylor winner in the 85th minute. Two games earlier, Esquilant was wrongly penalised against Broadmeadow in a 5-2 loss.
Zoricich said the opening goal in the New Lambton game was spoken about before the Charlestown match.
"Again, I've just never experienced, never seen anything like it in my life," Zoricich said. "No way in the world was it a goal, but unfortunately those things have been going against us, and we did say we weren't going to let that be an excuse. It's not going our way, but the only way we can change that is to change it ourselves, and we did that.
"After Wednesday's game, the result was the most important thing for us, so I'm really happy for the boys because they put in a really good shift.
"It wasn't the prettiest and we didn't play the best, but we were definitely really happy with the way we ground out a result against a strong team - even though they had a couple out."
Carter Smith scored a hat-trick against Charlestown after coming on late in the first half for Brock Beveridge (corked thigh).
"He came on and did what I've been asking of him the whole season," he said. "He had a great season last year when we chucked him up front from centre-back, and he was scoring goals for fun. Then that hadn't happened this season, so I'm really happy for him because he's had to take a backseat to Brock Beveridge this season."
