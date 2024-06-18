At long last - Butterfly Cave sacred site saved from future development

AFTER a "long and painful fight", the Awabakal Aboriginal community is celebrating the purchase of a sacred site, which has particular significance for women, known as the Butterfly Cave.
The caves, located not far from Newcastle, so named because they attract many butterflies, are on land formerly earmarked for development.
The Butterfly Cave holds profound cultural significance for the Awabakal people, taking in a rock overhang and surrounding bushland, including aquifers, traditional journey paths, creeks, stone arrangements and food source areas.
The site has been used by Awabakal women for generations for cultural practices and sacred women's business, known as a 'safe place' for Aboriginal women and children to meet and a platform for the education of young girls by female elders.
In 2013 the Butterfly Cave was declared an Aboriginal Place under the National Parks and Wildlife Act 1974. In 2019 the Cave and its surrounds were recognised by the Australian Government as a significant Aboriginal Area.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe today (June 18) announced the state government's purchase of the land which will be permanently protected by National Parks and Wildlife.
The local Aboriginal community will be consulted on its future management and the protection of the surrounding cultural landscape.
On behalf of Aboriginal women in the community, Aunty Margaret Harvey welcomed the news.
"This has been a long and painful fight for Aboriginal women," she said.
"It's been a really, really long, hard process because every time we got a foot in someone's door, they were slammed on us every single time. So it's been a really, really hard, long journey. I'm just really happy that we've come here today ... to the end of the end of it."
Lyn Brown, an Aboriginal role model in the community, said it was a significant moment for Aboriginal women, and especially for Awabakal women, to protect the caves for young girls and women to come and appreciate.
"Our hearts, they were broken, but now they're all mended," she said.
Previously, entering the caves required pre-approval, Ms Brown said.
"We would have to ask permission a couple of days before to get entry into the cave onto the track so it was really a downer...
"We shouldn't be asking to get permission to come and visit our own cave. We don't have to ask for permission. We can just do it all by ourselves now. No more, no more permission."
Minister Sharpe said she wanted to thank the Aboriginal women who have never given up their care and protection of the site so it can be used by generations to come.
"The Butterfly Cave is a crucial meeting place for Aboriginal women to engage in traditional practices and share cultural knowledge with younger generations, and it is crucial it remains so for generations to come," Ms Sharpe said.
"It is a win for the community."
