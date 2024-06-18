Charlestown Azzurri frustrated at damage from forced NPL game on wet pitch

Charlestown coach James Pascoe was left frustrated after his side were forced to play on a sodden Lisle Carr Oval pitch on Sunday and lost three players to injury in the process.
Azzurri went down 4-1 to Cooks Hill in the round 15 game Charlestown tried to postpone because of the saturated surface following heavy rain late on Friday and showers on Saturday.
Pascoe said Charlestown notified Northern NSW Football that the game was off but because the club "did not send footage of the centre circle or goalmouths under water", they were told referees would inspect the pitch and make the call.
Azzurri, who were without star centre-backs Nigel Boogaard (holidays) and Taylor Regan (suspended), lost Kieran Hayes, Luke Callen (hamstring) and Cameron Joice (quadriceps) to soft tissue injuries through the match.
"The outcome of playing on it has been three injuries to us and they had boys who had to come off as well," Pascoe said. "It's just not safe. They say to us there has to be no water in the centre circle and the six-yard boxes, but what does that matter if the surface underneath is not stable?
"That's not an excuse, it was the same for both teams and we got beat fair and square, but it's the collateral damage that happens.
"I understand that people panic about backlogs of games, but there's got to be some sort of care for player welfare. That pitch was always going to cause that sort of damage. It was complete black slush one centimetre under the grass all the way through."
He said local councils also warn clubs about the consequences of damaging wet fields by playing on them.
"The club works so hard to get things up to a certain standard, so it's very frustrating," he said.
Boogaard is back this week but Regan has another match to serve in his suspension.
Cooks Hill lost Brock Beveridge, Kai Bradley and Zaik Luck to injuries on Sunday but coach Chris Zoricich said: "It was a pretty heavy track but definitely playable."
