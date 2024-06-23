Exploring stories from wonderful Wallabadah

'Wallabadah', in the native tongue, appropriately means 'stone', for about 20 kilometres down a dirt track is a giant 'unknown' bush rock. Wallabadah Rock, almost hidden amid trees, is enormous, occupying 61 acres and is either 913 metres or 959 metres above sea-level depending on who you talk to. It's the plug of an ancient volcano, estimated to be more than 45 million years old. It's said to be Australia's second largest monolith after Uluru. But, in reality, it's probably ranks third, or fourth in the height stakes, according to researchers. In the 1989 Newcastle earthquake, waves of earth tremors made it sound like a giant bell, or so they say. But this remote site is closed to the public, the rock being very steep, dangerous to climb and on private property with a locked gate. Trespassers will be prosecuted.