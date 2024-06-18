Dealer assaulted in Wallsend Maccas car park over 'dodgy drugs'

A DRUG dealer was bailed up in a McDonald's car park in Newcastle and told he could have his throat "slit" over dodgy ice.
Zac James Hawes, 34, and Nicholas Brandon Rossi, 30, were sentenced to jail in Newcastle District Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count each of assault with intent to rob in company.
The court heard the victim was dealing drugs in 2020 and an associate of his supplied a quantity of drugs to a customer who was "unhappy" with the quality.
The court the customer contacted the victim multiple times, before Hawes and Rossi met with him in the car park of the McDonald's restaurant in Wallsend at about 1am on February 16, 2023.
Hawes got in a car with the victim and demanded $30,000 be repaid to his then-partner.
He put the victim in a headlock, held an "implement" against his neck, and said he would have "no worries" slitting the man's throat, the court heard.
He also threatened to drive a knife through the seat and into the victim.
The victim managed to escape the car and Hawes and Rossi left the scene.
"[The victim] must have been in grave fear as a consequence of his acts and words," Judge Timothy Gartelmann said.
He found both offenders participated in planning to get money from the victim with the threat of violence, but it could not be determined that Rossi knew Hawes was planning on using violence.
Judge Gartelmann said Hawes received some money, but could not establish that Rossi did.
He said the fact the pair believed the victim owed them cash for "bad drugs" was not mitigating.
Both were arrested on March 9, 2023, and have remained in custody while they waited to learn their fate.
Judge Gartelmann ordered Rossi to spend two years and six months behind bars, with one year and three months non-parole. With time served, he could walk free today.
Hawes was sentenced to three years and nine months in jail, with a two-year non-parole period. With time served, he will be eligible for release in June next year.
Both sentences took into account one charge each of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
Hawes was further sentenced to a three-year Community Correction Order, or good behaviour bond, for a separate charge of dealing with the proceeds of crime.
