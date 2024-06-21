Sensational, sophisticated and spacious residence on absolute lakefront

4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Offering sophisticated family living on absolute waterfront, this newly built residence flaunts sweeping lake views through its expansive double storey layout, where every finish is sumptuous, and every comfort has been provided for.
"This property was only completed in 2023 and embodies a luxurious and palatial design," listing agent Anthony Di Nardo from Belle Property Lake Macquarie said.
"All rooms are oversized, with 3.3m ceilings throughout, grand entrance and high-end finishes.
"It has a theatre room, two bedrooms with ensuites, a large master bedroom with his and hers separate WIR and a large ensuite.
"The kitchen is one of the largest I've seen with a 5m+ galley butlers kitchen."
Mr Di Nardo said buyer enquiry has been strong from the local market, but even stronger from our out-of-area market, with constant calls coming in from Sydney-siders.
"You are situated on a very private and exclusive pocket of Coal Point," he said.
"Around West Lake Macquarie, the majority of your waterfronts are off main roads like Coal Point Road, Skye Point Road, Kilaben Bay Road etc, however this home is situated on the point of Coal Point in a quiet cul-de-sac where only eight houses hold this exclusive Robey Crescent address.
"It also has a private jetty, and internal boat shed ready for a slip rail to launch a boat or jetski straight into the water."
