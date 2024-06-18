Newcastle Herald
Court and Crime

'Shame and guilt': Dark web drug courier avoids jail

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated June 18 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:08pm
Robert Pashkuss and Stacey McMaugh were murdered in their Caves Beach home.
A MAN who acted as courier for a Lake Macquarie drug supply operation, express-posting packages containing items like "THC vape juice" and "THC lollipops" to customers on the dark web, has narrowly avoided a jail term.

SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

