Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - Summary

Big shift: obesity rates drop in the Hunter

June 19 2024 - 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Here's your first look at the King Edward Park overhaul due to deliver wider footpaths, lookout platforms and seating. Sage Swinton reports that Newcastle council has released concept designs of the Bathers Way from The Terrace car park and Shepherd's Hill Cottage down to south Newcastle beach.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.