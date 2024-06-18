Big shift: obesity rates drop in the Hunter

Here's your first look at the King Edward Park overhaul due to deliver wider footpaths, lookout platforms and seating. Sage Swinton reports that Newcastle council has released concept designs of the Bathers Way from The Terrace car park and Shepherd's Hill Cottage down to south Newcastle beach.
The state budget is here - and so is the Hunter's verdict on what our politicians plan to deliver. As Michael Parris reports, the vibe in the region is less than enthusiastic about where Newcastle and the wider Hunter sits in Macquarie Street's priorities.
The rate of adults in Hunter New England and Central Coast who are overweight or obese has fallen to 63.7 per cent, federal data shows. Damon Cronshaw reports that Professor Clare Collins, a University of Newcastle nutrition expert, said "this is a bit of good news for the Hunter".
In sport, Noah James was 19 when he made his Newcastle Jets debut. James Gardiner reports that, after three loan deals, the goalkeeper's persistence has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension.
When you've had a chance to read all that, feel free to let us know what you think about the issues of the day at letters@newcastleherald.com.au.
Happy Wednesday.
Matt Carr, deputy editor
