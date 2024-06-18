New lookouts, seating and bathrooms planned for King Edward Park

King Edward Park is set to receive new amenities, improved wider footpaths, more seating and lookout platforms as part of the next stage of Bathers Way works.
Newcastle council has released concept designs of the Bathers Way from The Terrace car park and Shepherd's Hill Cottage down to South Newcastle Beach.
The plans are open for public comment.
The entrance to King Edward park will be upgraded and new viewing platforms with shade and seating will be installed throughout the park area.
King Edward Park's amenities will also be given a much-needed overhaul and the connection between the lawn around the Victorian rotunda and the colourful Garside Gardens will be enhanced.
The six-kilometre Bathers Way is a continuous path that links Merewether, Dixon Park, Bar Beach, Newcastle and Nobbys beaches and forms part of the larger Great North Walk, which stretches from Newcastle's Queens Wharf to Circular Quay in Sydney.
The shared Bathers Way pathway is designed to accommodate all users, with a width of between four and six metres and no steps.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen encouraged the community to provide feedback on the project, which will inform the detailed design of one of the last remaining sections to complete the Bathers Way.
"King Edward Park holds enormous significance to Newcastle with its sweeping ocean views, open lawn area, peaceful gardens, and importance to Newcastle's traditional custodians," Cr Clausen said.
"Delivering a continuous, inclusive path that makes use of the amazing views and respects the site's heritage is a priority for City of Newcastle.
Community members can learn more about the Bathers Way King Edward Park concept plan and provide feedback online until August 5.
The council is holding in person information sessions on its coastal projects, including the Bathers Way and Newcastle Ocean Baths upgrades.
Visit City of Newcastle's We Love Our Coast Have Your Say page for more details.
