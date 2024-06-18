Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government
Photos

New lookouts, seating and bathrooms planned for King Edward Park

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
June 18 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New lookouts, seating and bathrooms planned for King Edward Park
New lookouts, seating and bathrooms planned for King Edward Park

King Edward Park is set to receive new amenities, improved wider footpaths, more seating and lookout platforms as part of the next stage of Bathers Way works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.