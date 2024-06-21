Stylish, versatile, dual living luxury home with income potential

27 Kitchener Parade, The Hill
5 beds | 4 bath | 3 car
Behind the contemporary facade of this fully custom-designed torrens title home lies a property that's as versatile as it is stylish.
Just four years old, its clever design offers a three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence along with an adjoining two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence under the same roofline.
A true game-changer, this separate space can be rented out or used as a self-contained Airbnb for additional income.
Alternatively, it can house grandparents, or adult children saving for their own home, allowing you to keep family close without sacrificing anyone's privacy.
You'll love the look and feel of the main three-bedroom home, enhanced by polished concrete floors, a soaring 14ft ceiling in the open plan living area, and superb indoor/outdoor flow to private alfresco entertaining.
The design offers versatility with the option of having the main bedroom with an adjoining bathroom on the ground floor or choosing the master suite with a walk-in robe, ensuite, and balcony upstairs.
The kitchen is equipped with stone benches and quality appliances, and a gas log fire will keep the chill away this winter.
The adjoining two-bedroom home provides its own private space, featuring an open-plan design, a private deck, and a courtyard garden, with the sleeping quarters conveniently located upstairs.
This set-up ensures comfort and privacy for family members or tenants alike.
From brunch dates on Darby Street to monthly markets at Civic Park, catching waves at Bar Beach to leisurely strolls along the Newcastle harbour foreshore or a night out in Honeysuckle, everything's a stone's throw away from here.
'This property appeals to owner occupiers looking for home plus income, investors, multi generational or extended families, families with teenagers or adult children and downsizers," listing agent Thomas Hook from Walkom RE said.
"The dual level property is currently configured as a three bed, three bath home, and separate two bed, one bath home under the same roofline.
"The northwest aspect captures pleasant district and Mount Sugarloaf views from the upper levels.
"A single garage with a/c and sliding glass doors offers more versatility, and there's also off-street parking for two extra cars.
"The convenient location is 500m from Newcastle East Public School, and 900m to Newcastle Grammar."
