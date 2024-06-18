'I'm gonna die': woman fronts court for daylight street stabbing

A STABBING victim has revealed her ongoing pain and torment almost two years after she was knifed in the side on a Woodberry street in broad daylight.
The woman told Newcastle District Court on Tuesday that she thought she was going to die when she was hit in the head and stabbed on the morning of August 15, 2022.
She was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery.
"All I could think was 'she's going to kill me'," the woman said in her victim impact statement.
"My poor kids, in a last desperate plea, they scream 'we love you mummy' through the hospital."
The 39-year-old victim had gone to see Kylie Anne Barker, then 37 years old, at her home on Segenhoe Street at about 10am that morning.
What could have been a "push and shove" argument between the pair escalated when Barker pulled out a knife.
She hit the other woman in the head with it then stabbed her in the left side so hard she broke a rib.
Barker was arrested and charged, and pleaded guilty late last year to charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and common assault.
She has been out on strict bail conditions, the court heard.
"I am injured for life and watching my life fall apart, while you're doing pretty good out there," the victim said on Tuesday.
"I feel like I'm being punished for the crime that you committed."
The woman said she hoped Barker's sentence would bring justice for herself, her family, and the prosecutors and police involved in the case.
"They wear the brunt of your heartache and your pain, yet they still fight for you," she said.
The victim told the court she struggled to get through the statement but wanted to speak out against knife crime in society.
The court heard Barker had lived through significant trauma and struggled with her mental health, and had warned the victim not to come around that day.
Barker faced a sentence hearing in Newcastle District Court on Tuesday, where Judge Roy Ellis marked the matter part-heard and adjourned it to August.
He indicated Barker could be handed a three-year jail term for the two charges but ordered she be assessed on her eligibility to serve it under home detention.
