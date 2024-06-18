Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'I'm gonna die': woman fronts court for daylight street stabbing

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
June 18 2024 - 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A STABBING victim has revealed her ongoing pain and torment almost two years after she was knifed in the side on a Woodberry street in broad daylight.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.