Set for take-off: Home-grown duo to get chance in preseason after signing scholarship deal

THE hard work is about to begin for Ben van Dorssen and Alex Nunes.
The home-grown duo, after joining the Jets academy in under-9s, have signed two-year scholarship deals and will train full-time - and possibly play - with the A-League squad.
Both have been standouts for the Jets youth team, which is unbeaten in the NSW NPL2 competition, and trained sporadically with the senior squad last season.
Van Dorssen, 19, is a defender and captain of the youth team.
Nunes, 17, an attacking midfielder, is in year 12 at Hunter Sports High.
They join striker Justin Vidic and keeper Zac Bowling who are also on scholarship deals.
"I'm really pleased to sign a scholarship deal with my hometown club," van Dorssen said. "This is something I have always dreamed of since joining the Jets in the under 9's. I know the hard work has only just begun and I can't wait to get started to develop my game even further here in Newcastle."
Jets coach Rob Stanton has helped develop some of the country's best young players over the past decade.
He said both youngsters would get opportunities in the preseason but were long-term projects.
"The first year is always hard," he said. "Training full-time and the adjustments the body has to make. Recovery and nutrition are very important.
"They will get their chance. They will get better and better. It is not just investing in them this year, it is the year after as well. We have to be patient."
Van Dorssen is the senior of the two and has impressed Stanton with his leadership.
"There has been a significant shift with Ben," Stanton said. "He has done a very good job at leading a young team.
"He is quite flexible too. He can play as a centreback, right back and as a defensive midfielder if needed.
"I watched him play an in-house game for the Australian under-20s and he did really well. He didn't look out of place alongside players who have already played in the A-League.
"It was an easy decision. He has worked really hard to elevate himself and improve his game. I think he has taken the next step."
Nunes, like van Dorssen, has come through the academy.
"It's such an unbelievable feeling signing my first contract with the club I've been with since I was nine years old," Nunes said. "It still feels like I am dreaming.
"Having the opportunity to train with the first team last season gave me a bit of confidence. It was good being around the senior players and getting advice from them. I will still be a bit nervous on the fist day."
Nunes is in year 12 at Hunter Sports High and will combine school with football until he completes the Higher School Certificate.
"Alex is a creative player who has flexibility in the way he plays," Stanton said. "He has a good eye for goal, gets into good positions and moves well with the ball at his feet well."
"The key will be the next 12 months and how he handles full-time training and the gym work.
"We started to expose him and a few others with the A-League team on a regular basis last season.
"I will give him a taste in preseason and see how he copes."
Stanton is confident Vidic and Bowling will progress more in season two of their deals.
Vidic, a powerful striker, made his A-League debut in round six last season, scored his first goal in a 3-1 defeat to Adelaide in round nine, and featured five matches.
"Justin will get more opportunities this season," Stanton said. "First year he got a taste and showed really god signs. Now in his second year, I expect them to push hard.
"He has something special and has already shown growth. He will be a good support striker and be used of the bench."
Bowling, a keeper, sat on the bench towards the end of last season, but is yet to make his debut.
He was on a one-year deal, but is set to sign an extention.
"We have a plan for Zach," Stanton said. "We will loan him out to an NPL club to get some expose and play games. He is another kid who has improved a lot."
Stanton is considering adding another two scholarship players to the roster.
"There is another local plus one form Sydney," he said. "We will still look at other boys in the youth team. They aren't out of the picture. There will be opportunities for those boys to come in and train. There is still more to review and look at."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.