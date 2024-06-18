'Hang in there baby!': MP takes to the skies to open youth camps latest attraction

There is an infamous image of then-London mayor (later turned tragic PM) Boris Johnson dangling like that long-dead cat from Victor Baldwin's 1971 'Hang in there baby' motivational poster over the city in 2012 desperately trying to tell onlookers that the contraption was "very well organised" before demanding that "someone get me a ladder".
As PR stunts go, that one was a doozy and should be a lesson for anyone in public life and their media handlers (much like the old showbiz adage about never working with kids or animals) to brave the silly helmet at your own risk.
Boris' infamous moment dangling above Victoria Park like some kind of great supine protoplasmic jelly (to borrow a phrase) wrapped up in a salami twine was back in 2012 when the city hosted the Olympics, and quickly became a stand-out and immortally meme-able moment in a career otherwise lousy with meme-able moments.
You'd be forgiven for thinking that you might never see another public official ziplining anywhere in sensible business shoes, but there is one MP who clearly shuns such absurd precautions and - with the voice of the people in his heart - threw caution to the wind at Lake Macquarie this week.
Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's website describes him as "a champion for the community" and, political spin aside, we're happy to give him that title after the five-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist didn't bat an eye as he was strapped into the CRU Lake Mac Camp and Conference Centre's new 147 metre dual zipline that connects two climbing towers - the first of its kind in the Hunter - on the shores of Lake Macquarie.
After posing for the standard press photo of a shooting gallery of officials (you know the one: straight single line in front of this week's new attraction, kind smiles all around, and gentlemen forget every use you've ever had for your hands and clasp them together bashfully on your belt buckles), Mr Repacholi christened the new zip line with a swing.
We won't bury the lead. No one got stuck, and everything went to plan. (A sigh of relief was breathed by all).
The addition of a second climbing tower and the zipline, which was finished in January, adds to a three-stage master plan towards which the Feds have pitched just shy of $380,000.
The project is intended to turn the Lake Mac Centre into a more-than-300-bed community hub that "meets contemporary camping and conferencing needs for multiple groups at any one time".
Stage one was finished in June 2020, including the first climbing tower near the entrance to the site.
Mr Repacholi cut the ribbon to officially open the second climbing tower and zipline at CRU Lake Mac on Tuesday, June 18.
"The addition of a second climbing tower with dual zipline at CRU's Lake Mac Camps and Conference Centre is a thrilling leap forward in our site's evolution," CRU boss Garry Hill boasted in a statement.
CRU - which, incidentally, stands for Crusader Union of Australia - is a non-profit Christian youth ministry outfit that runs holiday, study and educational camps for students as well as other conferences, youth groups and church retreats.
The organisation, which is chaired by anti-slavery organisation International Justice Mission Australia CEO David Braga, teaches that the Bible is "infallible, and is the supreme authority in all matters of faith and conduct", according to its website, and advocates for strict adherence to its doctrines.
"We should act in a way which is consistent with what the Bible teaches: doing those things which it describes as right, and not advocating or practising those things which the Bible describes as sinful. This includes things like dishonesty, greed, sexual relationships outside a marriage between a man and a woman, drunkenness and foul language," the organisation says under its basis of belief.
In a statement this week, Mr Hill said the refurbished Lake Mac Camp and Conference Centre was "about providing a unique and fun space where young people can explore the claims of the Christian faith and find acceptance in the community."
"We are very thankful for the funding the Federal government and other generous supporters provided towards this project and look forward to continuing to serve the local community and inspire the next generation."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.