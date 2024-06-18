'Hang in there baby!': MP takes to the skies to open youth camps latest attraction

Hunter MP Dan Repacholi's website describes him as "a champion for the community" and, political spin aside, we're happy to give him that title after the five-time Olympian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist didn't bat an eye as he was strapped into the CRU Lake Mac Camp and Conference Centre's new 147 metre dual zipline that connects two climbing towers - the first of its kind in the Hunter - on the shores of Lake Macquarie.