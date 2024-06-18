Hunter goes nuclear - Muswellbrook to be named as future site

The Upper Hunter could host one of two nuclear plants in NSW to be built under a Coalition government.
Coalition sources have confirmed that land near the former Liddell Power Station at Muswellbrook has been identified for a future plant.
Coalition Leader Peter Dutton will announce today about seven sites across Australia where the Coalition believes the plants could be built.
In addition to Muswellbrook, Lithgow has also been earmarked to host a nuclear plant.
Party's MPs are expected to be briefed on the plans that morning.
Most of the sites earmarked for reactors are in Coalition-held seats. While it does not hold Hunter (Muswellbrook) and Calare (Lithgow) it is expected to target them strongly in the lead-up to the next federal election.
Despite the obstacles associated with a transition to nuclear, a recent Newcastle Herald straw poll of Muswellbrook locals found more than a passing interest in the energy source.
"I like it because it's basically forever but there's a risk of something going sideways, which is what I don't like. If pressed, I'd say go for nuclear power over renewables," Muswellbrook locals Clint Girdler said.
The launch of the Coalition's nuclear policy follows favourable polling on the issue in the seats where the reactors could be built.
A special commission combined, with community consultation, would determine which of the sites will ultimately host nuclear plants.
"When you look at the communities where there is a high energy IQ, that is where they've got a coal-fired power station now, people are in favour (of nuclear) because they understand the technology," Opposition leader Peter Dutton said.
Muswellbrook mayor Steve Reynolds recently confirmed he was aware of an appetite for nuclear energy in the Upper Hunter community.
"As the elected leader of my community, that's what I hear all the time," he said.
"If [people] are telling us there's not going to be enough energy in the renewables then maybe it's something we have to look at and make it a position of the council."
The coalition remains committed to reaching net-zero emissions by 2050, senior party members have said.
The latest report on the technology's feasibility has found nuclear power is a "dangerous distraction" to Australia's renewable energy transition because it would take too long and cost too much to build.
Even if nuclear restrictions were lifted tomorrow, it would still be at least 20 years before a reactor could be operational, the paper released by the Australian Conservation Foundation says.
Chief executive Kelly O'Shanassy said going nuclear would delay the clean energy transition, increase household electricity bills, introduce the possibility of catastrophic accidents and create multi-generational risks associated with the management of high-level nuclear waste.
"There's no chance a nuclear power station could be built in Australia before the mid-2040s, so if you're promoting nuclear, you are prolonging the use of fossil fuels," she said.
"Major solar and wind projects can be conceived, constructed and connected much quicker."
