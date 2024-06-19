Execution and emotion key as Sky Blues eye historic Origin series win

Yasmin Clydsdale reckons NSW must get on top of execution and emotion as they look to etch their name in women's rugby league folklore in Townsville next week.
The second-rower is one of three Newcastle Knights in the Sky Blues side, along with hooker Olivia Higgins and prop Caitlan Johnston, heading into camp in far north Queensland on Thursday ahead of the State of Origin series decider on June 27.
It is the first time women's Origin has been played over three matches and the winner in Townsville will claim an historic series victory after NSW and Queensland split results in the first two games.
A rampant Sky Blues took first blood in Brisbane on 16, winning 22-12, but the Maroons staged a stunning fightback in Origin II in Newcastle on June 6 to claim an 11-10 victory and force the decider.
NSW coach Kylie Hilder named an unchanged squad for game three on Tuesday.
"We probably took the foot off the throttle [in Newcastle]," Clydsdale, who was player of the match in Origin I, told the Newcastle Herald.
"We had them for the whole game but I guess that's Origin. We need to be able to capitalise on opportunities.
"Moving forward something that we need to be able to work on is our execution. We're able to carry. We get a good possession of the ball but our execution is where we need to focus on, and just making sure we're focusing on ourselves and the team."
The Scone-based 30-year-old has played in NRLW grand finals as well as a World Cup final and expects an Origin series decider in enemy territory to be "massive".
"Before the first game, we were definitely the underdog and we definitely felt it up there in Brisbane," she said.
"It's going to be the exact same but Kylie will instil on us just to rely on each other on the field and make sure that we're putting team-first actions in place.
"Kylie has definitely said [we have the chance to make history] but we just want to focus on the one game rather than the whole lot because it will get overwhelming for people, so making sure that we stay grounded and we know that we have a job to do and we all put our mind to that."
Clydsdale is playing in her fifth Origin campaign but first across three games and acknowledged the longer format had proved "an emotional roller coaster".
"The first one I was so physically drained," she said.
"The second one was a lot more emotional toll on me, just losing by one and knowing that we still had another job to do ... it is a lot of highs and a lot of lows at once and that's the nature of sport.
"I'm very much looking forward to being up there."
Knights fullback Tamika Upton is in the Maroons squad and will be key to their success.
NSW led 6-0 at half-time in front of a record women's Origin attendance of 25,782 in Newcastle two weeks ago.
But the Maroons refused to concede series defeat in tough and testing wet conditions and levelled at 10-all in the 63rd minute before hooker Lauren Brown potted a 25-metre field goal with two minutes remaining.
Clydsdale said the three-match Origin series was "what the game deserves" after starting as a one-off exchange in 2018 then growing to two clashes last year.
"This year we're creating a legacy," Clydsdale said. "We're not going to go back to two. It's always going to be three and that's something that when we all retire that we're going to remember. That we were a part of that three-game series that started it all."
