'Devastating': Olympic rue missed opportunity after shock loss to Rosebud

Coach Paul DeVitis rued Newcastle Olympic's failure to take their chances in a "devastating" 2-1 loss to Adamstown at Speers Point on Tuesday night that cost them a top-five spot in NPL Northern NSW.
A win in the round-10 catch-up match played on a synthetic surface at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility would have put Olympic on level terms with fourth-placed Edgeworth, on 23 points.
Instead they remain sixth on 20 points, two points behind Valentine (22) and only four ahead of Weston (16), as they eye unbeaten leaders Lambton (40) on Sunday to complete a tough schedule of five games in 15 days.
"It's disappointing because we had such a good opportunity to get into the five and pull away from a few teams and we just stuffed up," DeVitis said.
"We didn't take our chances when we had them. We had a lot of chances to score goals and gave up a couple of silly mistakes and Adamstown capitalised at the end of the day.
"Now, it becomes a mentality thing. We had a devastating [4-0] loss to Edgeworth then backed it up with one of our biggest wins of the season against Maitland [2-1].
"We've had another devastating loss against Adamstown and now we need to back it up again and make sure we're in the right frame of mind for Jaffas because obviously they're the top team in the competition."
Adamstown rose to eight points and onto level footing with New Lambton in a two-way battle for 10th place and, importantly, opened up a five-point gap on last-placed Lake Macquarie (three).
Relegation has been reintroduced this year.
Olympic struck first through Lachlan Griffiths with a well-worked team goal in the 39th minute.
Dino Fajkovic equalised in the 66th minute after substitute Joshua Haines intercepted an Olympic pass on halfway and put his teammate on goal with a pinpoint pass.
Haines was again involved in the second, laying off to Jacob Dundas in the 81st minute to produce the winner with a shot from the top of the 18-yard box that took a deflection off Olympic's Luke Rutledge and sailed into the net.
