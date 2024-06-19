'He can become a top player': Jets coach adds another piece to roster

JETS coach Rob Stanton has only just scratched the surface with Callum Timmins.
The Jets confirmed on Wednesday that Timmins had signed a one-year extension.
It will be the 24-year-old midfielder's third A-League season in Newcastle and second under Stanton.
After a slow start, Timmins kicked on to make 24 appearances last season and started in nine of the final 10 games - nearly double the output of the previous campaign.
"Callum has found a home here at the Jets," Stanton said. "I was impressed with how he built into the season as he collected more minutes after a couple of injury disruptions early on. He's a quality central midfield player who has a lot of talent and with hard work along with dedication can become a top player."
Timmins' formed a strong combination at the base of midfield beside Kosta Grozos, who is also expected to sign an extension.
"I'm really happy to re-sign here at the Jets," Timmins said in a statement. "I feel settled at the club and I'm determined to make the next step up and solidify myself in the team.
"We have a squad that is hugely talented and I can't wait to see what this group will do this season and bring success back to Newcastle."
The addition of Timmins' takes the Jets roster to 16.
As well as Grozos, defender Phil Cancar and young attacker Lachy Bayliss are expected to finalise new deals.
The Jets assemble for preseason training on Monday.
