Streaming this week: True crime drama is profoundly sad

Before you start watching Under the Bridge, it's important to know that this particular murder story is just profoundly sad.
All deaths are tragedies, but the murder of 14-year-old Canadian girl Reena Virk in 1997 hits especially hard in this moving and highly thought-provoking series based on the book by Rebecca Godfrey, a writer who is played by Riley Keough in the eight-episode drama.
Though the show is based on the actual murder, it has also been dramatised with some created scenes and characters along the way.
One such character is Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone's cop Cam. While she does a wonderful job and it's narratively important to have a character be representative of the police side of the story, it is unfortunate that she's so entwined with other characters considering she is made up - this detracts from the gravity of the rest of the story.
And it is a terrible, soul-crushing story of disillusioned, underloved and undervalued teens behaving horribly.
There's culture clashes, poverty, abuse - a hotbed of problems that led to a horrible murder.
All of the young cast are remarkably good, but special mention to Vritika Gupta, who plays Reena as a wide-eyed, desperate to fit in adolescent, and Javon Walton (best known as Ashtray from Euphoria) as fellow troubled teen Warren Glowatski.
By the time you finish the series you'll be emotionally devastated and also have a lot of questions about the way the story was presented, and Godfrey's Truman Capote-esque role.
And it wouldn't be a show with angsty '90s teens without the music of Portishead and Biggie Smalls.
The second half of Bridgerton's third season finally brings some resolution to the Colin/Penelope romance, and it is worth the wait, without being as satisfying as the earlier couplings.
This could come down to the fact that the Polin romance was diluted by competing storylines - Benedict's sexual experimentation, Francesca's blossoming love, Cressida's struggles and, of course, the queen's ever-looming quest to unmask Lady Whistledown.
That said, Penelope's moral and practical quandary (re her nom de plume) is a more effective way of shining a light on the utter lack of agency women had in this period than anything else so far.
We're also finally treated to some spicy love scenes between Colin and Penelope.
If you haven't watched House of the Dragon's first season since it originally went to air, and you haven't looked up a series recap, then chances are you're going to be very confused by the opening of season two.
The show launches straight into the action, and you'll be left scratching your head trying to remember who everyone is and how they relate to one another.
In a little treat for viewers, the episode opens in the North, with Rhaenyra's (Emma D'Arcy) son Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) seeking the support of the Starks of Winterfell and the men of the Night's Watch.
The two Targaryen factions are at war - Rhaenyra's clan (alongside her uncle/husband Daemon, Matt Smith) and former friend/stepmother Alicent's (Olivia Cooke) crew, who are physically sitting on the Iron Throne in King's Landing.
After much chatting and posturing, the episode ends with a moment of the franchise's trademark brutality.
