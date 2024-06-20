Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Our Newcastle/What to Watch

Streaming this week: True crime drama is profoundly sad

JL
By Jess Layt
June 21 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, Vritika Gupta and Aiyana Goodfellow star in Under the Bridge while, below, Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell star in House of the Dragon. Pictures by Disney+, Binge
Chloe Guidry, Izzy G, Vritika Gupta and Aiyana Goodfellow star in Under the Bridge while, below, Olivia Cooke and Ewan Mitchell star in House of the Dragon. Pictures by Disney+, Binge

Under the Bridge

Disney+

Before you start watching Under the Bridge, it's important to know that this particular murder story is just profoundly sad.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I'm a pop culture obsessive and write film and TV content across ACM.

More from What to Watch

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.