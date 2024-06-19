Central show depleted Scorps no mercy in huge shutout win

CENTRAL Newcastle have slipped into fifth ahead of a bye this weekend after recording their third consecutive win on Tuesday night, trouncing a depleted Macquarie 50-0 at St John Oval.
The Butcher Boys showed no mercy against the Scorpions, piling on the points in both halves to record their biggest victory since a 56-0 win over Kurri Kurri in July, 2022.
In ominous signs, Central skipper Cameron Anderson scored within two minutes after Macquarie made an error in their first kick-return and things only got worse for the visitors from there.
The home side scored a further three tries to lead 22-0 at half-time and continued to dominate after the break.
Fullback Anderson and his brother Kain, playing centre, finished with two tries each, as did hooker Joseph Morris.
The win was Central's third in a row after beating Souths and Northern in recent weeks. It was also their fifth in seven games this season and biggest under new mentor Adam Bettridge.
They have their second and last bye this weekend before back-to-back home games against struggling Kurri and Northern.
Macquarie, who had indicated they would be missing at least nine players before the game was rescheduled from Saturday to Tuesday due to wet weather, remain in ninth position and now have a 2-6 record for the year.
It gets no easier for Jye Bayley's side, who face Souths at Townson Oval on Saturday.
POINTS TABLE: Cessnock (16), Maitland (15), Souths (14), The Entrance, Central (12), Wests (11), Wyong (8), Lakes (7), Macquarie (6), Kurri (3), Northern (2).
