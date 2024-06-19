Why Newcastle Rugby League coach is departing at season's end

Lakes coach Ian Bourke intends to step away for a potential "gap year" from rugby league once his tenure at the Seagulls and commitments with the Knights' NRLW side ends this year.
Lakes confirmed last week assistants Brad Murray and Al Lantry would be co-coaches in 2025.
It will bring to an end the latest of multiple stints he has had at the Seagulls as a player and/or coach.
He was part of their 2001 premiership and back-to-back 06-07 titles.
After coaching roles at Wyong and the Knights, he re-joined Lakes prior to 2022 and has been there ever since.
Also juggling full-time mine work, on night shift, and an assistant NRLW role, he felt a need to step back.
"The club knew I probably only wanted three years," Bourke said.
"There's a lot of time and sacrifice you need to give, and I think I've given that.
"It's time for me to look after myself a little bit and potentially have a gap year ... free myself from footy and freshen up. I just want to make my family first.
"The club's in really good shape at the moment.
"From our juniors to our female program ...
"I'm really proud of that. I feel as though we've got the strongest female program in our catchment area."
The Seagulls are eighth after two wins, a draw and four losses in the men's first-grade competition this season.
They were without former NRL players Dylan Phythian and Peter Mata'utia in last week's 26-12 loss to Cessnock, but Bourke was hopeful both would be on deck to face Kurri Kurri at Cahill Oval on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.