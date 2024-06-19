'It's a big thing for the family': Knights siblings set for NSW U19 duties

Footy talk dominates at the dinner table in the McEwen household.
And, there has been plenty to discuss since Newcastle siblings Evah and Jermaine McEwen were named in NSW sides to play Queensland in under 19s State of Origin at Leichhardt Oval on Thursday night.
Evah, 18, will run out for the Blues women (5.45pm) before Jermaine, 19, takes the field in the men's match (7.45pm) in a special night for the family.
Both will wear the No.11 jersey as NSW starting second-rowers.
"It feels so good," Evah told the Newcastle Herald of the milestone moment for her family.
"Mum and dad are so proud. Mum won't stop crying. We love just going out there and representing our last name. It's a big thing for us. We just want to do our parents proud.
"My dad played rugby league his whole life. We've all been around rugby league."
Evah and Jermaine, who have four younger brothers and whose mother is Samoan and father an Indigenous Australian, are in the Newcastle Knights' pathways system.
Both earned Blues selection after strong seasons for the Knights in their respective NSW under-19 rugby league competitions.
Evah was named Newcastle's Tarsha Gale Cup player of the year and has been signed by the Knights as an NRLW development player for the upcoming season.
Jermaine was picked in the NSW side for the second year in a row - last year he was 19th man for the Blues - after dominant form for the Knights in the SG Ball Cup.
He is in the Knights Jersey Flegg (under 21) squad and is set to be an NRL development player with the club next year.
"It's a big thing for the family," Jermaine said of Thursday night.
"Everyone is really happy with how far we've come with our footy ... Always at the dinner table, everyone talks about footy and even in the mornings, it's always about footy and how we're going."
The Knights had six players named across the two representative sides. Fullback Lilly-Ann White and five-eighth Evie Jones are in the women's team while fullback Connor Votano and front-rower Cody Hopwood are in the men's.
"Jermaine has been in our pathways since Harold Matthews [under 17]," Knights head of pathways and Jersey Flegg coach Michael Dobson said.
"He's a powerful ballrunner, a really good leader and trainer within the system and he can be devastating with the ball at times and he's always really safe defensively.
"He's someone who's come through the system for the last two-and-a-half years and is doing a really good job.
"We have three in the boys and three in the girls, which is great for our pathways."
Knights NRLW coach Ben Jeffries said Evah also had plenty of potential in the game.
"Evah is very dynamic," Jeffries said.
"She breaks tackles, runs huge metres per game. She's very aggressive in what she does. She still raw in a lot of her movements but has huge ability and talent, hence why we've signed her for a couple of years in this space going forward."
Jones, who has been promoted from a development player to the Knights top 24 this year, was named on the bench for NSW and White in starting side.
"It's a huge accomplishment for them, a really good stepping stone moving forward in their careers," Jeffries said.
