Cold Chisel sells out again: another 200,000 tickets sold

Cold Chisel has now sold out 19 of the 23 shows on its celebratory tour, The Big 5-0, for the coming summer.
Tickets to the recently announced six new shows were scooped up within hours - with punters buying 200,000 tickets from mid-day Tuesday to mid-way Wednesday.
The only shows with tickets still available are the Adelaide 500 on November 17 (its a Supercars race day performance); the Sidney Myer Music Bowl show in Melbourne on November 22, the Canberra show on November 28, now moved to a bigger venue - Stage 88, and the Qudos Arena show on December 4 in Sydney,
The additional Newcastle area show - at Roche Estate winery in Pokolbin on November 30, is a sell out.
October 5 Petersons Winery, Armidale, NSW
October 8 Gold Coast Covention Centre, Broadbeach, Qld
October 11 The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney.
October 12 The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, Sydney.
October 15 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong
October 19 Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
October 20 Sandalford Wines, Caversham, WA
October 25 Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
October 26 Flemington Racecourse, Melbourne
October 30 Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
November 2 Victoria Park, Herston, Brisbane
November 3 Victoria Park, Herston, Brisbane
November 6 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle
November 9 Victoria Park, Ballarat
November 10 Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, Vic
November 13 MyState Bank Arena, Glenorchy, Tas
November 16 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
November 17 Vailo 500, Post Race concert, Adelaide
November 22 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
November 23 Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
November 28 Patrick White Lawns, Canberra
November 30 Roche Estate, Hunter Valley
December 4 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney
