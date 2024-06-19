Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Plan reveals Lake Macquarie will put another 7000 houses

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated June 19 2024 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The region will become a major growth area in the coming years. Picture by LMCC
The region will become a major growth area in the coming years. Picture by LMCC

The north-western suburbs of Lake Macquarie will see their populations increase by several thousand in the coming decades under a new growth plan put forward by the council.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.