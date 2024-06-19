Plan reveals Lake Macquarie will put another 7000 houses

The north-western suburbs of Lake Macquarie will see their populations increase by several thousand in the coming decades under a new growth plan put forward by the council.
The draft blueprint - titled the North West Lake Macquarie Catalyst Area Place Strategy - outlines planned growth over the next 20 years across Teralba, Speers Point, Boolaroo, Cockle Creek, Argenton, Glendale and Cardiff.
By 2041, the seven suburbs could grow to support more than 13,000 new residents, 5200 new homes and 3000 more jobs, which are expected to create an extra $6.3 billion of annual economic output for the region.
Council's integrated planning manager Wes Hain said the strategy was divided into separate precincts, each with its own unique character, identity and opportunities.
"The draft place strategy shows how and where this growth could occur, while maintaining and enhancing the area's heritage, character, public spaces and natural environment," Mr Hain said.
In total the region would be home to more than 30,000 people and 12,700 houses.
The Cockle Creek precinct is earmarked for significant growth that would see its population increase ten-fold, growing from 270 people and just over 100 homes to 2550 people and 890 homes by 2041.
The draft strategy suggests the area, to be known as Lake Mac Central, could become a "regionally significant urban landmark, highlighting the city's leading role in the economic diversification of the region and NSW".
Lake Mac Central spreads across council-owned land between Cockle Creek train station and the Bunnings roundabout, a much larger parcel of NSW government land south-east of the roundabout at Boolaroo and other land around the former Pasminco industrial site.
The land around the Cockle Creek train station could play an important role in the region's long-waited transport hub. For years, Glendale has been pitched as the potential home for the important piece of infrastructure, but the idea has failed to gain government support.
The NSW government land would support new commercial and high-density high-rise housing of eight-plus storeys with high amenity public spaces.
Boolaroo-Speers Point and Cardiff precincts would both grow by about 2300 people and 1000 homes.
The Glendale-Argenton region would grow by 4300 people and 1900 homes, while Teralba would increase its population by 1400 people and 560 homes.
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said the Boolaroo land was ripe for development.
"Geographically, it's right in the centre of the Lower Hunter Region, it's well-connected by road and rail, and the draft strategy outlines plans for enhanced bus connections in line with forecast growth," she said.
Much of the growth is contingent on NSW government investment in infrastructure, including upgrades to key roads, intersections and active transport connections. It would also rely on rezoning of NSW Government land.
"Achieving the areas potential can only be achieved if we work effectively and efficiently with all levels of government and other key stakeholders," Cr Fraser said.
"Australia's housing crisis and its rapidly growing population have been well documented in recent times. Future development like this helps address that, without the need for massive urban sprawl and greenfield development."
"A blueprint like this also provides some certainty for investors and developers, showing them our vision for the area."
The draft strategy is due to be tabled at next week's council meeting for public exhibition.
Council will consider placing the draft strategy on public exhibition for 28 days at its Ordinary Council meeting on 24 June.
Now: 4810 people / 2129 homes
2041: 7182 people / 3136 homes
Now: 4920 people / 2047 homes
2041: 7258 people / 3074 homes
Now: 272 people / 109 homes
2041: 2550 people / 894 homes
Now: 5576 people / 2428 homes
2041: 9903 people / 4307 homes
Now: 0 people / 0 homes
2041: 299 people / 207 homes
Now: 1485 people / 587 homes
2041: 2881 people /1148 homes
Now: 17,063 people / 7300 homes
2041: 30,073 people / 12,766 homes
