Women pioneers join Wallaby greats in NSW Hall of Fame

KELLY Sager was one of the pioneers of women's rugby in the Hunter.
Now the former NSW Waratah and Wallaroo is a member of the NSW Rugby Union Hall of Fame.
Sager was among 15 women in the 62 inaugural inductees unveiled at the NSW Waratahs awards night on Tuesday.
University duo and fellow Wallaroos Tobie McGann and Margaret Watson were also acknowledged.
Legendary halfbacks, the late Cyril Burke and John Hipwell, were male inductees which also included the likes of Dally Messenger, Ken catchpole, mark Ella, David Campese, Nick Farr Jones and Phil Kearns.
Sager played for the NSW Waratahs from 1996-2000. Such was the dominance of the Tahs, the state was divided into NSW County and NSW Sydney in 2001. Sager represented Country for a decade, before moving into coaching.
"It was fantastic to be recognised," Sager said "I loved every minute playing for the NSW Waratahs," Sager said. "My first game was against Canada in Newcastle. It is amazing how much women's rugby has grown."
McGann and Watson were honoured for their contribution to NSW Country.
Sager, who played club rugby for Newcastle Waratahs and Wanderers, was also presented her NSW cap, No.66, as was Hunter Wildfires general manager and 54-game Tahs veteran Stu Pinkerton (cap no.1380).
** Southern Beaches stalwarts Sam Logan, Paul Elliott and Ben Moss will reach milestones as the club celebrates its 30-year anniversary at Calland Oval on Saturday.
Logan, who started playing senior rugby aged 17, will make his 350th appearance as will Elliott. Moss notches his 100th grade game.
The day is also the 10-year reunion of the 2014 second grade premiers and first-grade grand-final side.
** Hamilton coach Marty Berry and players Chris Hemi and Reniera Petersen were part of a New Zealand Ambassador's touring party which played a Test against the Czech Republic in Prague on Wednesday night.
Berry, a former All Black, has been involved with the group for 20 years and this is the fifth time he has coached the side.
"My mates and I started it about 20 years ago," Berry said. "We are playing the Czech national side, which is rated about 30 in the world. We visit the palace and get looked after pretty well.
"There are some big boys in the Czech side.
We have had Super Rugby players in the past. Mostly we draw [Kiwi] players from England and Ireland. This year most are from New Zealand and have been playing decent footy."
Berry and the players will be back on deck for Saturday's clash with Maitland at Passmore Oval.
** Wanderers fly-half Luke Simmons is part of the Australian Touch over-30s side to play at the World Cup in England and will miss the next four games.
