Call to arms for 'older generations' to support young climate activists

BABY Boomers and older people must do more to support young climate activists who are putting their bodies on the line in acts of civil disobedience, says medical ethicist and author Leslie Cannold.
Radical action is needed to "yank governments into crisis mode", says Dr Cannold, who will be delivering the 2024 Margaret Henry Memorial Association lecture at Newcastle City Hall on environmental activism across all generations.
Introducing her will be Jasmine Stuart, a renewable energy engineer and a climate activist with Rising Tide, which held the People's Blockade of Newcastle Harbour in November, 2023.
"I'm really looking forward to the opportunity both to hear her speak and to vent my own feelings on the topic," Ms Stuart said ahead of the lecture at 6 o'clock tonight (June 20).
"She will be speaking about how older generations need to do more to support younger climate activists who are taking civil disobedience actions, and that radical action is required to force our governments into crisis mode.
"This is something I am very passionate about as an organiser for Rising Tide, which is trying to build a mass movement of people to take disruptive action on climate change."
While there was a wide cross-section of the community involved in climate activism, it was really valuable to have a person of Dr Cannold's education and standing encouraging radical action, she said.
Ms Stuart, 23, said she knew a lot of people from older generations who felt "almost guilt" about the state of the planet they will be leaving behind, including her grandfather, Alan Stuart, who participated in the blockade of Newcastle Harbour in November.
"We get told quite a lot that we are inspiring and we are the ones that are going to change the world," she said.
"My response to that is, 'What action am I inspiring you to take - if you think we're going to change the world, help us in our fight."
Rising Tide was preparing to gather together 10,000 people in November for the 2024 People's Blockade at Newcastle Harbour for what they hoped would be "one of the world's largest disruptive climate protests", Ms Stuart said.
Margaret Henry was a lifelong activist for community and progressive causes in Newcastle and was passionate about conserving the environment.
She taught history at high school and tertiary level, and was a committed unionist, community organiser, member of the Labor Party and later member of the Greens - serving two terms as a councillor on Newcastle City Council from 1995 to 2004.
Throughout her life, Margaret championed the rights of Indigenous Australians, working people, disadvantaged people, women, and people with disabilities, and fought to preserve the environment, the city's heritage and its livable qualities.
In 2016, Margaret was posthumously awarded the title of Freeman of the City of Newcastle by the lord mayor for her exemplary public life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.