Next stage of ocean baths upgrade won't impact heritage list process

Heritage NSW says the proposed stage two works for Newcastle Ocean Baths will not impact the process to state heritage list the site.
City of Newcastle this week released concept designs of the next stage of the baths renovation, which includes the pavilion, kiosk, change rooms, upper promenade and area surrounding the Canoe Pool.
The release comes after user group Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths nominated the 100-year-old site for state heritage listing in 2023.
The State Heritage Register Committee of the Heritage Council of NSW resolved in February 2024 that the Newcastle Ocean Baths may be of state heritage significance and that a full assessment should be undertaken.
Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths president Peter Wickham said there were many "cultural and architectural" reasons why the group nominated the ocean baths complex for heritage listing, which he feared could be threatened by some of the proposed changes to the site in stage two works.
However Heritage NSW has advised that is not the case.
"The proposed works to Newcastle Ocean Baths will not jeopardise or impact the state heritage listing process," a Heritage NSW spokesperson said.
"The ongoing heritage assessment for state listing is supported by Newcastle City Council, who are working collaboratively with Heritage NSW.
"Heritage NSW provided early advice to Newcastle City Council on the proposed stage 2 works and the development application is expected to be referred to the Heritage Council of NSW for comment."
City of Newcastle executive manager project management Robert Dudgeon said council officers met on-site this week with State Heritage NSW to discuss the project as part of the assessment process.
Mr Wickham said he believed the consultation for the second stage of works was more extensive than the first, which the group appreciated "as there will be much detail to negotiate".
"It is critical that we do not destroy the cultural soul of Newcastle Ocean Baths," Mr Wickham said.
The ocean baths group has also expressed concern that a tender will be pushed through before the September council election.
City of Newcastle refuted this, saying consultation is open until 5 August, which will be followed by a detailed design process, meaning a tender for construction would not be called for until late 2025 at the earliest.
Mr Wickham said he believed the expanded cafe had become the "main focus" of the next stage, but would like to see expanded change rooms to cater for population growth.
Mr Dudgeon said the proposed stage 2 change rooms were larger in footprint than the previous change rooms, with more toilets, urinals, showers and similar private change spaces across gendered facilities, but less space for open room change. The proposed plans also have two family rooms.
The proposal plans to cover the open-air change rooms, a feature Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths wants to retain. The group said it had consulted Sutherland Shire about how it manages the risk of drones flying over with similar facilities.
But Mr Dudgeon said a roof on the amenities aligned with best practice guidelines for crime prevention through environmental design, as it minimises opportunity to commit a crime by limiting access to the site.
"The facility's new roof allows for natural light and ventilation, while also protecting the facility including the much-loved facade for many years to come, sheltering the structure from the harsh coastal environment," Mr Dudgeon said.
Mr Dudgeon said the council had a positive meeting with the baths community reference group on Monday, which included representatives from Friends of Newcastle Ocean Baths.
"Despite this, without raising concerns with the community reference group, FONOB has again proceeded direct to the media to push a campaign against the upgrade of the baths," he said.
"FONOB previously tried and failed in their efforts to secure a stop work on Stage 1 of the Ocean Baths several years ago.
"If they had been successful this would have prevented the broader community from experiencing the benefits of the upgraded pool and promenade, which have been well received with record visitation since reopening to the public in December.
"FONOB requested an extension of the Stage 2 consultation period, acknowledging they wanted more time to advocate their preferences with the community. The latest questions in the media appear to be aimed at further supporting their rhetoric in relation to the change room roof."
