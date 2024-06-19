State of Origin legends battle it out on the fairways

The legends of the infamous interstate rivalry, State of Origin, took the grudge off the footy field and onto the fairways on Wednesday for the fourth Origin Legends charity golf day at Pokolbin.
Raymond Terrace export Peter Sterling, who donned the Blues jersey for 13 Origins through his playing career, captained the reigning Cockroaches - Josh Morris, Wade Graham, Terry Lamb, Kurt Gidley, Tony Butterfield, Cliff Lyons and Tim Brasher to retain the shield against Knights legend Michael Hagan's Cane Toads.
After a disastrous showing in the first Origin of the series this year at Homebush, in which Blues young gun Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i was sensationally sent from the field after a late hit on Queensland's Reece Walsh, the New South Welshmen of yesteryear were surely keen to reclaim some valour as the charity fundraiser teed off with a shotgun start from 10.30am.
Mr Hagan returned to lead the Maroons legends - Trevor Gillmeister, Mark Coyne, Wally Fullerton-Smith and Aiden Guerra - for the event which annually raises funds for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
The former players were greeted with a breakfast at 8.30am before taking to the links at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club on Wednesday morning ahead of a gala dinner that evening.
