Free trip not the only attraction to NSW Country jumper

Tute Grant admits a free trip to Queensland was what sparked the Hamilton centre's interest in playing for NSW County.
Now Grant has a taste of representative rugby he is keener than ever to play at the next level.
Grant was one of 10 Hunter players selected in the Cockatoos training squad after a strong performance at the Country Championship.
The 27-year-old has previously played for the Bay Of Plenty at the New Zealand National Championships at under-21 level.
"It was a step up from the local comp," he said. "I think everyone enjoyed it. It was a shame about the result in the first game (26-7 loss to Illawarra).
"The attraction to the Country team was a free trip to Queensland. Now, the train-on squad has been picked we are more serious about it."
The Cockatoos have a training camp in Newcastle on July 13 from which the final squad will be chosen for the Australian Rugby Shield on the Sunshine Coast in October.
Grant is in his second stint in the Hunter. From Rotorua, he came out to play for Singleton in 2021 before a season with the Wildfires.
He returned home last year but missed the lifestyle.
The utility back started the season playing rugby league for Western Suburbs, but soon joined the Hawks.
"Bernie Hati and Cassius Misa an I played club together in Rotorua for Whakarewarewa," he said. "Marty Berry got them over. There is a good Kiwi vibe here."
Hati and Misa are also in the Country squad.
"I missed the call when the Country coach rang," Grant said. "I didn't know the number but was glad I called it back. Straight away I called the other boys. It is good that we that club combination already."
Grant played inside centre for Hunter and has lined up at 13 and 15 for Hamilton.
"I prefer 10," he said. "I'm happy to go where ever they put me. Hopefully my versatility helps with Country. I will sneak in nine and wing too if I can."
Hunter coach Martin Brett has no doubt that Grant will step up at the next level.
"He is a clever ball player but is also really good on his feet so he can hit a good hole," Brett said.
