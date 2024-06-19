Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Works progress on 50 metre rock bag structure on Stockton Beach

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated June 20 2024 - 2:24pm, first published June 19 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Stockton Community Liaison Group representatives Ron Boyd and Barbara Whitcher. Pictures by Marina Neil and supplied
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes and Stockton Community Liaison Group representatives Ron Boyd and Barbara Whitcher. Pictures by Marina Neil and supplied

The Mitchell Street seawall on Stockton beach is now complete as works progress on a new 50 metre rock bag structure to protect the coastline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.